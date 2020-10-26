Martha J. Becker

GRANBY — Martha J. (Sturgis) Becker, 81, of Granby, New York, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home after her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Harriet (Allen) Sturgis. Mrs. Becker has lived on Ox Creek for most of her life.
Martha was employed with her “second family” at Golden Sun Bus Service for 50 years, spanning three generations of the Haskell family. During her time transporting students of the Fulton City School District, she always welcomed each child with a “Hello” or “Good Morning” when picking up and respectively with a “Goodbye” each afternoon. She lovingly spoke to each of her passengers with a simple yet caring acknowledgment.
Mrs. Becker loved to four-wheel, camp, travel and spend time with her family, extended family and friends. She was an active member of the Oswego County ATV Club, Altmar, New York, and the Dempster Grove Campground Association.
Mrs. Becker was a past member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Per LeMoyne, and Women of Rotary. She was also a past communicant and choir member of Holy Family Church, Fulton.
She was a simple but perfect person loved by so many because of her kindness and wonderful characteristics.
Mrs. Becker was predeceased by her siblings, Pete, David and Christine Sturgis; her mother-in-law, Eleanor Becker-Roth and Savannah (her loyal dog and companion of 16 years).
Martha is survived by her husband of 58 years, Willard C. Becker of Granby, New York; their six children and their spouses, David and Karen Becker of Lyman, South Carolina; Jeannie and Don Clary of Fulton, New York; Julie and Mike Harwood of North Syracuse, New York; Kevin and Sue Becker of New Haven, New York; Brian and Angela Becker and Amy and Nathan Shaw, all of Fulton, New York. Mrs. Becker is also survived by two siblings, her twin sister, Mary Joice of Fulton, and Margaret Mack of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, Daniel (Michele), Michael (Sam), Jeremy (Mikaela), Sara (Lenny) Becker, Ashley (Alan) Eagan and Grace Clary, Adam and Ellen Harwood, Emily (Jake), Lydia, Jacob and Joseph Becker, Jessica (Wes) Becker and Tyler, Emma, and Cali Shaw; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws who cherished her.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
Donations may be made to Hospice of CNY: 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence of NYS Mandates. Guests will be invited in as others exit.
