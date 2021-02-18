FULTON — Marlene Y. Woodmancy, 85, of Fulton, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Scriba and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violia McMahon Bateman.
Mrs. Woodmancy had been employed for many years at Super Coil Co. in Phoenix until her retirement.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Zeller of Oswego, and Robin Woodmancy of Fulton; two sons, Daniel Woodmansee of Panama City, Florida, Matthew Woodmancy of Fulton; one brother, Howard Bateman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two sisters, Leah Wheeler of Palm Beach, Florida and Gail Jodway of Sanford, Maine; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held privately.
Burial was in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22488. New York, NY 10087-2488
Arrangements were by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
