FULTON — Marlene Ahern, 83, of Fulton, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a sudden illness.
She was an extraordinary seamstress and used her multiple sewing machines to create clothing, quilts, and for more than 10 years she reupholstered furniture.
Marlene was a very active member of Holy Trinity Church and the Fulton Garden Club, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas; son, Timothy; and mother, Anna Brown.
Marlene will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathleen (Rick) Dale; granddaughters, Caroline (Hunter) Smiley and Kristina Dale; great-granddaughter, Saylor Grace Smiley.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Arrangements are in cae of Foster Funeral Home.
