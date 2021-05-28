OSWEGO — Mark W. Dawson, 59, of Oswego, died Monday in Oswego Hospital.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Robert and Cherie Larkin Dawson.
Mark was a life resident of the Oswego area and had been employed as a mason on many local construction projects.
He is survived by his partner, Judith Dunsmore of Oswego; one daughter, Jennifer Dawson of Georgia;, one son, Mark “Bud” Dawson of Georgia; two brothers, Robert Dawson and Larry (Lori) Dawson; and one sister, Kathy (James) Hourigan, all of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one daughter, Bobbie Jean Dawson.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
