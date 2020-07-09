OSWEGO — Mark E. Patterson, 51, of Oswego, died peacefully at home on July 8, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born in Sandoval, Illinois, the son of Michael and Barbara (Jourdan) Patterson of Illinois.
Mark was a member of the IBEW Local No. 43, where he was a Journeyman Electrician, working at Nine Mile I and II as a general foreman.
He was a United States Marine, serving during the Gulf War and Desert Storm, and in Panama. He was the recipient of the Navy Achievement Medal and the Rifle Marksman Badge.
He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by his wife of 29 years, Kelly Patterson, and their children Chloe, Brad, and Ashley Patterson, all of Oswego. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Michael (Kami) Patterson of Kentucky, and Michelle (Allan) Lammers of Illinois.
Funeral services will be conducted graveside at noon on Saturday at Peck Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the American Cancer Society.
