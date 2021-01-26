Mark A. Bradish

VOLNEY — Mark Alan Bradish, 56, of Volney, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at his home, due to Covid-19.
He was born in Fulton on Aug. 25, 1964 to Edwin L. and Yvonne M. (Craw) Bradish. Mark graduated in 1983 from the Mexico Academy and Central Schools, and Cayuga Community College in 1985. He worked for GNB Incorporated as a Battery Technician.
Mark was a member and trustee of Bristol Hill U.C.C. He was a devoted father and enjoyed hiking and fishing with his son. Mark was always there to cheer on his son at school wrestling matches, an academic sport he avidly supported.
Mark is survived by his son, Jared; his parents; brother, Steven (Judy) Bradish; and the proud mother of his son, Eileen Bradish.
Services will be private.
He will be interred in the Mexico Village Cemetery in spring.
Online condolences: www.AGTFuneralHome.com
Commented