Marjorie Malette

Marjorie (Dayton) Malette passed peacefully on July 25, 2020, in her newly built home with her children by her side, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in San Pedro, California, on Sept. 29, 1947, to Leon and Helen Dayton.
She is survived by her sisters, Patsy DeGarimore, Roberta Rodin and Diane (Larry) Krokes and several nieces and nephews; children Kenneth (Mihaela) Malette, grandchildren Jacob Malette, Emily Malette, Michael Malette and Eric Abu of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Deanna (Darin) Leone, grandchildren Peter Leone, Samantha Leone and Sydney Leone of Honeoye Falls, New York.
Marge will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Whether it be from her many years of coaching soccer, bowling and softball in the Fulton School District or from her lifetime commitment to blood donation.
She enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren’s athletic endeavors no matter what they were, including soccer, dancing or all-star cheerleading. She and her late husband Mike loved to travel the country and visit flea markets and antique stores wherever they were, making friends and finding new foods to try. When at home, she was an accomplished gardener and spent decades landscaping and planting on their many acres in Fulton.
She also enjoyed watching ANY sporting event on TV, especially golf and football. She was very athletic and enjoyed golf, racquetball and just in the last few years, picked up the sport of pickleball, even winning a gold and silver medal at the Empire State games last July. Everyone that knew her also knew how competitive she was and won’t forget all the Uno games she played with family and her grandchildren over the years.
She will be missed but has now been reunited with her husband and parents. She will forever watch over her children and grandchildren’s endeavors from above.
The family has decided to do a private remembrance within the next year due to the current state gathering and travel restrictions.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher House in Albany, New York.
