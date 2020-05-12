Marion Wamby, 88, of Liverpool, passed away May 9, 2020. Marion was born in Oswego, New York on Sept. 15, 1931 to the late Edison and Mary Chandler. She was a member of the Oswego Garden Club and the OBPW organization. She enjoyed creating floral arrangements, and most importantly socializing and spending time with family and friends.
Marion is survived by her two daughters, Diane McGill, and Deborah Edwards; son, David Beauchene; two granddaughters, Sarah Burkey, Tricia Travis; two grandsons, David Beauchene, and Dustin Beauchene; a brother, Clifton (Edith) Chandler; four great- grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews. A memorial dinner will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com
