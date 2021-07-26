Marion Jean Deary Mott, 87, of Chicago, IL, passed away November 22, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
A memorial service was held in Chicago on November 23, 2019.
On Aug. 7, 2021 there will be an Episcopal funeral service at Church of the Resurrection in Oswego, NY, where several generations of Marion and Thomas Mott’s families worshipped. She was also married at the church, and her children were baptized there.
The funeral will be followed immediately by burial service at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Following the burial service, a reception will be held at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests that guests contact them at philmott60@gmail.com for additional details. Marion was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Oswego, NY, to Louis and Henryett (Clayton) Deary. She married Thomas Mott in 1952 in Oswego, NY.
Marion attended SUNY Oswego and SUNY Fredonia, enjoying classes in industrial arts and history. She worked as a real estate agent for Woodcock Realty and Vogt Realty in Fredonia and Dunkirk, NY.
For 20 years, Marion was the office manager for a family business in Chicago. Marion was a precocious reader; at a young age, her library membership was upgraded to the adult library when she demonstrated that she had read every book in the children’s library. Reading was a lifelong passion for Marion, and she regularly consumed two or three books a week. She collected reference books of all kinds and tested her knowledge by doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.
Marion is survived by her seven children: Douglas (Ellen Dowling), Chicago, IL; Jeffrey (Patricia), Lombard, IL; Richard (Gail Silver), Chicago, IL; Philip (Ann) Evergreen, CO; Nancy, Chicago, IL; Tracy (Jerry Switzer), West Linn, OR; Kathrine (Raul Frank) Brooklyn, NY; and her siblings: Nancy Cohen, Rochester, NY; and Richard Deary, Largo, FL. She was a proud grandmother to Mark DiPierro, Alexander Mott, Taylor Mott, Michael Mott (Franci), Andrew Mott (Lauren), Sarah Mott, Lillian Frankowski, Morgan Frankowski, and Zemme Frankowski. Marion was predeceased by her parents and brother Terry Deary; her sister Joan Butler passed away in 2021.
Throughout her life, Marion supported many causes and organizations, including those that promote education and early literacy, such as the Sue Duncan Children’s Center in Chicago; animal shelters such as Felines and Canines and PAWS; and civil rights organizations such as the ACLU. Marion and her family benefited greatly from the good works and kindness of the caring staff members at Chicago Methodist Senior Services, which operates Covenant Home and Wesley Place.
In lieu of flowers, her family encourages friends to support these or similar organizations in her memory.
