Marilyn Schaeffer, 89, formerly of Fairport and Lyons, New York, passed away in Oswego, New York, on March 6, 2021.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Arthur, in 2008 and her son, Lynn, in 2010.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan (Howard) Olinsky of Oswego/Syracuse, New York, and grandchildren Jordan Olinsky of Houston, Texas, Christopher (Stephanie) Schaeffer of Webster, New York, and Andrew Schaeffer of Redondo Beach, California. In addition she leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Addison, Mason and Breccan Schaeffer; her sister, Cyd Dispenza, of Southwick, Massachusetts; and nieces and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Fairport, at the convenience of the family.
Contributions to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, American Parkinson’s Disease Association or the Michael J. Fox Foundation may be made in Marilyn’s honor.
Arrangements are by the Richard H. Kennan Funeral Home, Fairport. See their website at www.keenanfuneralhomes.com/ for a full obituary.
