OSWEGO — Marilyn M. Boyzuick, 71, of Oswego, passed from this life for her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2020.
Born on Aug. 17, 1949, in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Spinoso) Wojcik.
Marilyn was a successful and well-known real estate agent who worked in the real estate business for more than four decades. She was employed by Century 21 Galloway Real Estate for more than 34 years.
Marilyn leaves with us a legacy of love for her family and friends. She drew people to her with her high energy level and positive outlook on life. Marilyn had a passion for people and a servant attitude that transcends family and friends in and around Oswego and central New York. She will be deeply missed by many.
Marilyn leaves behind her son Michael, his wife Susan and grandchildren Brandon, Tanner and Katie; her son Thomas; her brother David, and his wife Patti, along with her niece Marissa and nephew Cameron.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael D. Boyzuick in 2013.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Nelson Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Church. Registration will be taken at the door, so please arrive early. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
May each person blessed by her life continue sharing the legacy of faith and love.
