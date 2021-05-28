FULTON — Marilyn Bevacqua, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on May 26, 2021, following a short illness.
Marilyn was born in Washington, DC to the late James and June (Garlock) Mattice. She was a longtime resident of Fulton.
Marilyn was past employed with the Fulton Patriot, Pollock-Sheldon Insurance Agency, Koski Insurance Agency, and Eastern Shore Associates.
Mrs. Bevacqua also worked with her husband Fred at Mr. Mike’s Seafood, Fulton. She loved having an active life which included walking and spending time with her friends and family.
Marilyn was predeceased by her first husband, John F. O’Connor Sr. in 1994, her second husband, Fred Bevacqua in 2018, and her sister, Janice Carlson.
She is survived by her children, John (Kristina) O’Connor of Virginia and Amy Fink of Fulton; three stepsons, John Bevacqua, Dave Bevacqua and Gary Bevacqua; 11 grandchildren, Sean, Patrick, Nora, Rachel, Kristin, Kayla, Katie, Danielle, Freddie, Olivia and Mariah; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with the funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Jeff Hodge will officiate.
Burial will be private. Capacity limits and face Masks are required for the unvaccinated per NYS mandates.
