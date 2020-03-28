Marilou Patricia (Huberth) Santoro, 78, of Oswego, NY, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully March 26 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Santoro; sons James (Lisa) of Baldwinsville and Jon (Mary) of Apex, NC: four grandchildren: Grace, William, Mitchell and Nicholas; and a brother, William, of Charlottesville, VA.
Marilou was a reading teacher in West Irondequoit and Oswego before serving in the Fulton School District for 24 years.
She was born in Fayetteville, NY to Ruth and William Huberth. She graduated from Oswego State in 1963 where she met Jim. They settled in Fulton to raise their family before retiring to Oswego and wintering in Myrtle Beach.
She loved her family, friends, gardening, baking, and traveling. She was compassionate for all animals, especially the poodles they had over the years. She was the second female president of the Oswego Country Club and an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego County SPCA www.oswegocountyspca.com
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
