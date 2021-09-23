Marie E. ‘Betty’ Hudson, 87, passed from this life to eternal life with her personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 18, 2021.
Betty was born in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Margaret (Massey) Dryre.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, James R. Hudson, who died in 2005.
Betty is survived by her children, James (Sue) Hudson of Fulton, NY, Mary (Randy) Bellinger of Rockport, Texas, Mark (Tammy) Hudson of Mechanicsville, VA, Robert Hudson of Oswego, NY, John (April) Hudson of Fulton, NY, Dawn (Chris) Mariano of Mt. Eden, Kentucky; and many great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
