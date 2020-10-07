Margaret Peggy Godden, 99, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Hamilton.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fairfield, Ohio with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Friends and family will be welcomed into the church beginning at 9:45 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will be at a later date in Oswego, New York.
Peggy was born Margaret Weeks in Oswego to John and Helen Weeks on Jan. 28, 1921. She married James H. Godden Nov. 19, 1949. James served in the Navy and died during the Korean War in 1954 leaving Peggy to raise their three children.
She graduated from State University of New York at Oswego with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education, and later Master’s in Library Science from Syracuse University. She taught at Leighton Elementary School in Oswego and later became school librarian.
Retiring in 1984, Peggy stayed in Oswego and spent winters in Boynton Beach, Florida. She moved to Fairfield Pavilion Assisted Living in 2011 to be close to her daughter.
A lifelong Catholic, Peggy was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Oswego and later Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield. She was active in her church and really enjoyed watching EWTN in her later years.
Peggy loved to travel. Her most memorable trips were to shrines in Fatima and Quebec.
Peggy was a member of the Paragon Optimist Club, and sang in many choirs over the years. An avid reader, she also loved to play cards, especially bridge.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Godden in 1954; her son, James (Nancy) Godden on Oct. 1, 2019; her sister, Mary Williams; and brother Joseph Weeks, along with numerous friends.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Ron) Jackups of Hamilton and son Joseph Godden of Weston, Connecticut; eight grandchildren including Marianne (Eric) Nichols, Allison (Kevin) Hillman and Ronald Jackups Jr.; Lauren (Peter) Burke, Molly (Jesse) Keyser and Kaitlyn (Adam) Insley; Anna (Matt) Thompson and Eduardo Godden; and 13 thirteen great-grandchildren, Kale, Jordan and Braden Nichols, Abigail and Alyssa Hillman, Andrew and Ryan Burke, Marin, Lincoln and Thor Keyser, Jameson and Grady Insley and Raylan Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or the giver’s charity of choice.
The family of Peggy Godden wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Fairfield Pavilion and Hospice of Cincinnati in Hamilton.
Arrangements are being made by Avance Funeral Home.
Commented