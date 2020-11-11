OSWEGO — Margaret M. Snyder, 80, a lifetime resident of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Louise Tift Doyle.
Mrs. Snyder was the wife of Dennis E. Snyder.
Prior to becoming a fulltime homemaker she had been employed with Marine Midland Bank and Beneficial Finance.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Denise (Timothy) Izyk of Oswego; two sons, Timothy (Mary) Snyder of Clay, and William (Becky) Snyder of Morrisville, North Carolina; one sister, Kathy (Duane) St. Onge of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Austin Izyk, Chase (Bri) Izyk, Hunter (Shanell), Nicholas Snyder, Alexia Snyder, Dottie Snyder and Clara Snyder; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Doyle.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Anyone planning on attending the service must call the rectory at 315-343-2160 to register.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego. Masks are required and NYS social distancing guidelines will be in place.
