Margaret D. Loughlin

OSWEGO — Margaret Diane Loughlin, 75, of Oswego passed on Sept. 26, 2020.
Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (McNally) Lambert.
Margaret married her late husband, Peter Loughlin on Oct. 3, 1967.
She was a homemaker, who enjoyed baking pies and loved animals and children.
Margaret leaves behind two brothers, Clifford and his wife Darlene Lambert and Paul and his wife Kelly Lambert; a sister, Gloria Lambert; many good friends; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Loughlin was predeceased by her loving husband Peter, and two brothers, Staff Sergeant Robert Lambert and Patric Lambert.
A graveside service will be held in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret’s name to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., #1542, Oswego NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
