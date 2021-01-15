OSWEGO — Margaret Ann Wadsworth, 80, died Dec. 30, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.
Margaret was born on Oct. 23, 1940 to James and Mildred (Watts) Sherman. She grew up as the second youngest of five siblings in the “Flats” region of Oswego, near what is now Wright’s Landing Marina.
She graduated from Oswego High School in 1958 and went to nursing school, becoming a phlebotomist and then a medical assistant. She married Joe Pollock of Oswego, and they had three daughters. In May of 1973, she married David Wadsworth of Minetto, with whom she had a son.
She helped run Wadsworth Farm with David and family until they retired and sold the business in 2007. Margaret became the public face of Wadsworth Farm to many, between overseeing the daily business of the farm retail store and participating in the area farmers’ markets for decades.
In her free time, Margaret was passionate about many things. She had a great love for gardening, antiquities, all things motion picture and film, and spoiling the pants off her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook, and believed in the idea of a full table, often cooking several meals daily for her and David’s friends, neighbors, and many of her children’s friends as well. Margaret was best at creating an atmosphere of warmth and welcome to all. She was a truly gracious host.
Margaret was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, who passed peacefully in 2019. She was also predeceased by her first son, David; brothers James, Richard, and Peter Sherman; as well as her sister, Mary Ellen Lucas.
Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses, her son, William and Laura Wadsworth, her three daughters, Joann and Terry Stoutenger, Mary Beth and Alan Schmidt, and Colleen Geers. She is also survived by her pride and joys, her nine grandchildren, Brian, Tera, and Mark Stoutenger; Timothy and Jeffrey Schmidt; Justin, Michael, and Samantha Geers; and Nora Wadsworth, as well as seven great-grandchildren and countless lifelong friends and acquaintances.
Per Margaret’s request, there will be no ceremony, just a private celebration with friends and family when the pandemic finally allows.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
