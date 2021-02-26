On Feb. 8, 2021, this world became a bit darker when Marcia Wilson was savagely ripped from it. A lifelong caregiver, in the end Marcia was doing what she was known to all for doing- helping a friend in need.
She leaves her best friend and husband, David Wilson of Palmer, Massachusetts, who fought desperately to save his wife. Despite his valiant efforts, evil won. Her daughters by birth, Jennifer Klock Rossmiller of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Melissa Ebbeling of Lincoln, Rhode Island, and her daughter by marriage, Jennifer Salvatore of West Springfield, Massachusetts, are horrified by the brutality and senselessness of her “alleged” murder.
Born on Nov. 22, 1952 in Oswego, New York, Marcia was one of eight children. She was predeceased by her parents, Marie and William Finch Sr., sister Jean Fay and brother David Finch. Her surviving siblings Sharon Foultz of Missouri, Billy Finch of South Carolina, Carol Anguish of New York, Sandra McManus of Tennessee and Ricky Finch of New York, are stunned by her violent death.
Always smiling and quick with a hug, Marcia routinely went out of her way to help anyone she met. Eternally on the lookout for something … a mug for one of the women that she took care of, a crib for someone that couldn’t afford one, a winter coat for a child she noticed without one — she helped many. An avid gardener with a green thumb, she had a large vegetable garden that she was very proud of. Marcia lived modestly, she was “thrifty” and kind and had a love for life that was evident to all. She was different things to different people — a fireball sister, a best friend, sister, loving wife and, hands down the BEST mom ever. A proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Colin and Esther Rossmiller of Springfield, Kyle of Palmer, and Kayla Ebbeling of Lincoln; Carmine DaCruz of Lincoln and Joseph Salvatore of West Springfield; she always had little surprises, and fun things to do when the grandkids came to visit.
In her last moments she was giving her heart to someone who needed her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be planned when her grandson is on leave from the Army.
