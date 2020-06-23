OSWEGO — Marcia Anne Hubbard, 78, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in South Portland, Maine, a daughter to the late Carroll and June Littlefield Mosley. On June 23, 1962 she married Everett Hubbard.
Marcia was a long-time resident of Hannibal where she retired as the village and town clerk for over 30 years and a bus driver at Hannibal School District. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marica enjoyed spending her time reading, gardening, playing with her dogs, taking trips to Maine to visit her family and annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She was a devoted Red Sox fan and loved spending time with her family.
Marcia was predeceased by her husband, Everett in 2019; sister, Laura Stevens and brother, Phillip Mosley.
She is survived by her four children, Ginger (Kirk) Nelson, Sheri (Ray) Meyer, Terri (Jeff) Hammill and Timothy (Kelly) Hubbard; 10 grandchildren, Danielle (Ben) Reese, Trevor (Sarah) Trovato, Victoria Trovato, Mckenzie Meyer, Tiffany Trovato, Nicholas Meyer, Tanner Trovato, Michael Fantom, Timothy Hubbard II and McKenna Hammill; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, John (Dee) Mosley, Dave (Cathy) Mosley and Tom (Sharon) Mosley; one sister, Brenda Cunningham; one brother-in-law, David Stevens; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marica will be forever missed by her family, friends and all the people’s lives she touched.
Special arrangements have been made due to current social restrictions. Please join the family for a drive-by visitation, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NewYork. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows.
Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery, Hannibal.
Foster Funeral Home
Commented