Marc B. LeBlanc, 44, of Oswego, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Syracuse, New York after a long illness.
Marc was born in Oswego and was the son of Michael and Patricia Beckwith LeBlanc.
He had been employed for many years at Oswego Industries in Fulton.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Michael (Susan) LeBlanc Jr., all of Florida.
He was predeceased by his father, Michael, of Florida.
There are no calling hours or services at this time.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
