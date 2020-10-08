Madonna R. Louis

LYCOMING — Madonna Rose Louis, 91, of Lycoming, New York, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
She was born in Lycoming, daughter of the late Leo and Isabel Woolson Whaley. She worked as a cleaner for SUNY Oswego, at Birdseye in Fulton and at Brenemen Shade.
She was noted for her cooking, if you left her kitchen hungry, it was your own fault. Her cooking was second to her mother. She was known for baking cakes for others.
She was predeceased by her first husband, George A. Brace and her second husband, Conley Louis.
Madonna is survived by, her son, George D. Brace, and two brothers, Damon L. Whaley and Conley Whaley.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in Riverside Cemetery, Oswego, New York.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
