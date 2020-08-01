OSWEGO — Lynda J. Feeney, 68, of Oswego, passed on July 29, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Jane (Losurdo) Ruggio.
She was a graduate of Oswego High School and was employed by Oswego Hospital for more than 25 years, where she worked in Patient Registration.
Lynda was a volunteer for Catholic Charities for many years. She was president of the Residence Council at The Gardens, where she had many friends and enjoyed playing Bingo and Left Right Center. Lynda also enjoyed reading, and she loved spending times with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lynda is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Alex Pytlak) Moshier of Oswego; her siblings, Kathy (Dave) Rutkowski of Ticonderoga, Mary Ann (Wayne) Buske, Robert (Kathleen) Ruggio and Theresa (Fred) Le Pine, all of Oswego; also her grandchildren, Matt (Mariah) Moshier, Madison Moshier, Adarina Pytlak and George Pytlak; and her great-grandson Wyatt Moshier.
Lynda was predeceased by her parents and her husband, John Feeney.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Face Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church. If you plan on attending the funeral you must call the church to register, 315-343-2333. Face Masks required.
Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented