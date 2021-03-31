SCRIBA — , 89, a resident of Scriba, passed away on March 29, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ernestine (Blunt) Mayer and was a homemaker.
She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Golden Age Group of Scriba and was a volunteer at St. Luke’s Health Services.
Surviving are her children, Dennis Snow of Taylorsville, North Carolina; Ronald Snow of Warners; and Darlene Vincent of Oswego; two sisters, Marion Wyman of Oswego and Christine Galin of Rome; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Snow in 1986.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Anyone attending the Mass needs to call the church at 315-343-2333 to register.
Friends may call at Dowdle Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with NYS mandates.
Spring burial will be in Peck's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
