PASCO, WA — Louis J. DeStevens, 92, of Pasco, Washington, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at the Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center, Washington.
Mr. DeStevens was born in Oswego, the son of the late Jack and Angelina (Boniato) DeStevens. He was a lifelong resident of Oswego but spent his final years in Washington State with his family.
Louis retired from Anheuser-Busch Budweiser in Baldwinsville, New York, as a mechanical technician.
Mr. DeStevens served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise DeStevens, in 2012.
Mr. DeStevens is survived by his children, Connie DeStefano of Washington, Karen DeStevens of Oswego, and Joseph DeStevens of Oswego; his sister, Katy McLean of Scriba; five grandchildren, Joseph (Susie) DeRousie, Matt (Kristina) DeStevens, William (Nicole) DeRousie, Stacy DeStevens and Daniel (Ashley) DeRousie; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mr. DeStevens was an Avid Gardener who enjoyed western movies and his family during his retirement years.
Graveside services and burial will be in the spring.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented