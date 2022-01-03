Lorraine M. Peeling, 77, a resident of Whittemore Road in the town of Scriba, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home.
Lorraine was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Edmund and Helen (Cieloszczyk) Dobek. She moved to Oswego after marrying her husband, the late Gary Peeling. Gary passed away on Feb. 13, 2021.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband, and being with her children and grandchildren. Prior to retiring, she was employed in several jobs, including with Catholic Charities, P&C Supermarket, and as an LPN.
She is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Richard) Converse of Oswego, and Shannon Peeling of Oswego; a son, Scott (Jennifer) Peeling of Baldwinsville, and five grandchildren, Ben Peeling, Spencer Peeling, Aidan Peeling, Madelynn Converse, and Alice Converse.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second St. in Oswego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.