Lorraine Bowen entered into rest on Feb. 21, 2022 at age 80.
She was predeceased by her parents: Isaac and Josie DeRue; brothers: David and Stanley DeRue.
Lorraine loved to be by her husband’s side enjoying snowmobiling, fishing, and watching Supermodifieds at Oswego Speedway. She loved to relax at camp on the St. Lawrence during the summer. Lorraine and her husband traveled the country, cultivating numerous friendships while enjoying racing and movie parties.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jim; son: Michael (Michelle) Bowen; granddaughter: Katelyn (Ryan) Rinkenberg; great grandson: Collin Rinkenberg; sister: Linda (Jason) Haak.
A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
