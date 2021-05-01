OSWEGO — Lori J. Johnson, 61, of Oswego, passed on April 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Camden New Jersey, she was the daughter of William F. Sr. and Jean (Harbach) Stephens.
Lori worked for Stone and Webster, and then later at Niagara Mohawk Nine Mile in security. She also worked in emergency room registration for A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton and Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Lori loved music and enjoyed golfing and bowling. She attended the local races regularly and there met her husband of 28 years, Terry.
Lori is survived by her loving husband, Terry; her sister, Lynn (James) Gaul of Salisbury, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law, Cathy Johnson of Florida, Laurie (Gregg Bracy) Johnson of Oswego Town, and Deanna Crisafulli of Oswego; and a brother-in-law, Eric Johnson.
She was predeceased by her brother, William F. Stephens Jr.
Per Lori’s request there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori’s name to American Lung Cancer or Parkinson’s Association.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
