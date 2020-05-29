Loretta E. Vayner, 67, of Fulton, New York, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fulton, one of 10 children, to the late Robert S. Kempston and Geneva (Lavere) Kempston. Loretta attended G. Ray Bodley High School and later became a licensed practical nurse, serving and working numerous jobs around Oswego County.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Richard Kempston, Louis Kempston, Robert J. Kempston and George Kempston.
Loretta was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband Robert F. Vayner of Fulton; her children, Jennifer L. Vayner and Robert J. (Kate Zarichny) Vayner; grandchildren Robert M. Vazquez, Aliana L. Vazquez, Trent D. Berry and Toby J. Vayner, all of Fulton; sisters Marcia Kempston, Teresa Kempston, Ann (Mike) LaRock, all of Fulton, and Mary (John) LeGrand, of Florida; brother Walter (Tona) Kempston of Florida; sisters-in-law, Bette Kempston of Arizona, Gloria Kempston of Hannibal and Dee Kempston of Fulton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Loretta’s children would like to offer a sincere thank you to Oswego County Hospice for the care they provided during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
Foster Funeral Home
Commented