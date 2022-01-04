Loreto J. “Larry” Gioia, 75, a resident of Oswego, and a former resident of Hannibal, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Seneca Hill Manor.
Larry was born in Oswego, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Knopp) Gioia. He was a life resident of the Hannibal/Oswego area. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a logger and craftsman. His skills as an expert craftsman and woodworker were well known, and he often exhibited his work at a sales booth at the Oswego Farmer’s Market.
He is survived by two brothers, Harry (Cheryl) Gioia of Tennessee, and Joseph Gioia of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and his cousin, caregiver, and “Earth Angel”, Lori Gioia Cloonan of Oswego.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Dominic Gioia, and two sisters, Pauline Sitzer, and Florence Wells.
Graveside services will be held in the spring, in St. Peter’s Cemetery, at a time to be announced.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
