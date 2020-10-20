PULASKI — Loren E. Teachout, 74, of Pulaski, New York, died April 18, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
He was the son of the late Rex and Emma Hilton Teachout.
He owned and operated Walkers Dry Cleaners in Pulaski, retiring two years ago. He was a founding member of the Salmon River Boys and was a member of the CNY Blue Grass Association. He was an Army Veteran.
Loren is survived by his wife of 18 years, Florence Rude Teachout; two stepsons, Leonard Gates and Robert Gates; two grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Teachout and Lee Teachout; and two sisters, Lois Merrill and Linda Crandall.
Private funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, Pulaski.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, New York.
Arrangements are in care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 state Route 11, Pulaski, NY 13142.
