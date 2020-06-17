OSWEGO — Lona M. Roarick, 68, of Oswego, New York, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Francis House, Syracuse, New York.
She was born in Booneville, New York, daughter of the late Gerald and Evelyn Kowalik Henry.
She was a communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Roarick in 2016.
Lona is survived by her son, Michael Roarick; her daughter, Kateland Howard; three grandchildren, Summer, Brandon, and Diezel; her sister, Sharon Fuller; and three brothers, Gary Henry, Joseph Henry and Ed Henry.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Booneville.
All services will be held within the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the NYSFDA. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
