OSWEGO — Lois M. Ruthven, 84, of Oswego, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in St. Luke Health Services.
Mrs Ruthven was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Shinn) Lambert. She and her husband James moved to Oswego in 1984.
She was a communicant of Christ the Good Shepherd.
Mrs. Ruthven enjoyed bowling, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be forever remembered as a fantastic cook by her family.
Mrs. Ruthven is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Ruthven of Oswego; and their children, Virginia (Kevin Harris) DeCare of Dryden, and James (Gwyn) Ruthven of Hornell, New York; three grandchildren, Andrew, James and Grace; her sister, Joan Lambert of Pennsylvania; and a very close family friend, Therese Francisco of Oswego.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Gail Kotlarek.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at Christ the Good Shepherd. Please note that face masks are required. Anyone planning on attending the funeral mass at the church must call the rectory 315-343-2333 and register their name and phone number.
Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
