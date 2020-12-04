OSWEGO — Lois A. Woolworth, 85, of Oswego, passed on to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Bernard Woolworth Sr. on Dec. 2, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Levi and Iva (Bisbo) Pullen. Lois was born and raised in the country, loved nature, bird watching, family get togethers, and parties.
Lois worked for SUNY Oswego Auxiliary Services and the Oswego City School District. She also worked at Birdseye, Comstock, and Dandi-Donuts. Lois also volunteered as the head of girl guards at the Oswego Salvation Army.
Lois was the last surviving sibling of 12 children. Her surviving children are Bernard Jr. (Angela) Woolworth of Leguna Woods, California; Michael and Gary (Tammy) Woolworth of Oswego, New York; Brenda Culver of Fulton, New York; Deanna and Thomas Sr. Masuicca of Pulaski, New York; Bonnie Mattot of Oswego; Sheryl (Jake) Hunt of Norfolk, Virginia; and Lynda and Dale Alford of Oswego; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Melody Crouch; her son, Timothy Woolworth; her grandsons, Scott Wayman and James Fragale; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Lois was a special lady who was loved and liked by many on the cancer floor at Upstate and will be missed by all.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., with a memorial service to follow.
