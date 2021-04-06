FULTON — Lloyd B. Mills, 56, of Fulton, passed peacefully at home April 3, 2021, with his wife and family by side.
Mr. Mills was born in Syracuse, New York to the late Alphonsina “Kitty” (Cichello) Mills. He has been a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Lloyd enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda Mills of Fulton; three children, Erin Bush of Williamstown, New York, Alex Mills of Altmar, New York, and Marlana McMahon of Fulton, New York. Mr. Mills is also survived by his siblings, Ronald Mills of Constantia, New York; Lisa Mills of Cazenovia, New York; Butch Mills of Georgia; Kathy Mills of Baldwinsville, New York; and Shirley Mills of Syracuse, New York; four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
Funeral service and burial will be held privately.
The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., has care of the arrangements.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Hematology Oncology Assoc. at Brittonfield, Syracuse, for their above and beyond respectful and compassionate care of Lloyd and the family. It will not be forgotten.
Commented