FULTON — Lisa M. Emond, 59, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Oswego Hospital after battling a long illness.
Born in Oswego, a daughter to Ray and Roslyn (Samuels) Bailey, she was a graduate of Oswego High School. Lisa was a school bus driver for the past 30 years. She worked for both Golden Sun Bus Service and Hannibal School District.
Lisa enjoyed camping, riding ATV’s and her diamond paintings.
Surviving are her three sons, Kevin (Ka’Wana) Dana, Jason (Karen) Dana and Matthew (Kate) Dana; her companion, Marty Woolworth; three grandchildren; her mother, Roslyn King; and two brothers.
Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
