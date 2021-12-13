Lisa Haresign, 58, of Oswego, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Shirley (Pryor) Mulcahey. Lisa was a lifelong resident of Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School in 1981. She was the past president of the VFW Post #5885 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing darts for the Front Door Tavern for many years.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Terry Haresign; two children, William, and Timothy; two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Clavelli and Sheri (Ralph Vobruba) Mulcahey; brother, Daniel Mulcahey; and several nieces and nephews.
In respect to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
