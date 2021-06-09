OSWEGO — Linda L. O’Neil joined her husband and soulmate Daniel “Danny” O’Neil on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the age of 71. She and Dan would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2021.
Linda poured perpetual love and support into the many she held dear. She and Dan raised three sons, Robert, Jeremy, and Dustin in their East Mohawk Street home. Linda adored her grandsons — Aidan, Quinlan, Kieran, and Reed. Linda also shared special bonds with her niece Katie (Ravesi) Fletcher, Katie’s daughter Carina, and her daughters-in-law Francine (Barr) O’Neil and Laura (Van Ness) O’Neil. She doted ceaselessly on them, yet still had affection enough for all. Her parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbors — all she knew were afforded the entirety of her heart.
Linda was born in 1950 to Thomas and Dorothy (Crawford) Budd. She was raised in Oswego, third of her siblings, Thomas, Gary, Judy, Calvin, and Susan. She was a nurse and proud homemaker.
Linda most loved sharing a sunny day with Danny on their front porch with their dog Maddy. All were welcome to stop by and catch up when in the neighborhood and many did, usually finding themselves embraced by Linda’s safe and loving arms before saying good-bye. None who knew her will forget the comfort she could foster with just a hug.
Linda’s family and close friends will be gathering privately to celebrate the love that she shared.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Human Concerns Center, 85 East 4th St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in the care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego
Commented