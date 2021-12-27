Linda Jackson Clum 74, of Fair Haven, passed away Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021,
at Oswego Hospital. She was born in Oswego, daughter of the late Beverly Hadden.
Linda graduated from Red Creek Central School in 1965 and went on to attend Oswego State College. Linda worked as the Clerk/Treasurer for the Village of Fair Haven, worked at Red Creek Central School, was Fair Haven Library Director and worked for H&R Block. Linda was also a member of the Village of Fair Haven Planning Board.
Linda enjoyed reading, crocheting, crafting with friends, spending time with her family, taking care of animals, being part of the Fair Haven community, and had the neighborhood feral cats spayed/neutered. She enjoyed family history research, her church family, and working at the library.
Linda is survived by son Tim (Tanja) Jackson of Pulaski, daughter Susan (Martin) Saylor of Red Creek, granddaughters Emily Fields of Fulton, Brittany Jackson of Fair Haven, and Aliza Fields of Syracuse, great-grandsons Nathaniel and Sebastian of Fair Haven and kitty Tali.
Linda was predeceased by husband Alex Jackson in 2000 and Archie Clum in 2021.
A joint memorial service for Linda and Archie is planned for April 23, 2022 at the Fair
Haven Community Church at 1 p.m. For those wishing to make contributions, in lieu of flowers, they may contribute to the Fair Haven Library.
Arrangements are in the care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.