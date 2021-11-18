Linda J. Cuyler, 74, of Oswego Town passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in University Hospital, after a short illness.
Linda was born in Rochester, and has been a resident of Oswego Town for most of her life. Linda enjoyed going to cookouts where she shared food, laughter, conversation, and card games with her family and friends. She loved to read, especially crime novels, where she would tried to solve the crime before the end of the book. Linda is survived by her loving family; son Shawn (Kerry) Cuyler of Rochester, her partner of 32 years Teresa Ryan of Oswego Town; stepchildren Richie Cuyler and Tammy Cuyler. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Bianca, Shawn, Madeline, Evan, Samantha, Bobby, Nicole, and great grandson Lincoln. Linda also leaves behind her sisters, Karen Baker of Rochester, and Toni Mae Parkhurst of Colorado.
Calling hours for Linda will be held on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego. Burial will be private.
