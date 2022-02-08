Linda Hurley Lord, 74, of Oswego, passed peacefully at home Sunday with her husband at her side. Born and raised in Oswego, she had moved away to Connecticut to start her teaching career after graduating from SUNY Oswego, but moved back with her family after her children were born. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Minetto, NY.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Mary Bernadette Hurley. She is survived by her husband John Lord, with whom she recently celebrated her 50th anniversary. In addition, her three sons, Kevin, Douglas, and Justin, and her daughter (in-law) Lindsey, along with grandsons Jared, Aiden, and Colin. She loved her extended family, including sister (in-law) Lynn St. Pierre, brother-in-law Frank (Sharon) Lord, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her career was spent as a teacher, teaching everything from Pre-K at St. Paul’s Elementary (Trinity Catholic) through college at her alma mater, touching many lives along the way. She loved to travel in the summer, and they recently made it to Alaska, completing all 50 states. She loved the outdoors, whether watching the birds at her feeders and other wildlife, going out camping with family, or just relaxing in her swing.
She was active in her community, including time spent volunteering at places like the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. She loved watching Kevin at his Special Olympics competitions and would volunteer to help in any way they needed. She was a warm, loving person, who always had a smile on her face and helped anyone any way she could. She will be deeply missed by many.
There are no calling hours. There will be a memorial service for her burial at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Special Olympics. 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604 or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
