Linda F. Hay, Palm Coast, Florida, died on April 16, 2020 after a short illness. She is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence A. Fancher & Elizabeth M. Fisch (Halstead).
She is survived by her companion, Laura J. Warner, Palm Coast, Florida, her children; Pamela E. Hay, Cary, North Carolina, Peter E. Hay, Monroeton, Pennsylvania and Laura B. Lenhart, New Hill, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Delbert Lenhart, Jessica Renski, Samuel Hay and Delaney Hay; and 2 great-grandsons, Rylan Renski and Jaxson Greene.
Commented