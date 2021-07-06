OSWEGO — Linda A. Stark, 78, of Oswego, passed away on June 30, 2021.
Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Loretta (Feeney) Thrall.
She worked in the Oswego City School’s lunch program for many years.
She vacationed in Florida for many years with her husband James Stark who predeceased her in 2012.
Surviving are her children, Christine O’Connor of Oswego and Scott Stark of Michigan, and four grandchildren, Shandon (Brett) Konu, Sean O’Connor, Emily Stark and Haley Stark.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego.
Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
