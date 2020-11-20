PALERMO — Leonard W. Fleming, 92, of Palermo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego.
He was born in 1928, in Volney, a son to the late John and Catherine Bullock Fleming. Leonard was a graduate of Phoenix High School. He was a veteran of the United States military, serving both in the Army and then the Air Force.
Leonard retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 25 years of employment.
He was an avid gardener and enjoyed running his small family farm, raising his own cattle. Leonard was a member of the Moravia Trotting Pony Association and raced his ponies throughout the northeast.
He enjoyed many things in life but above all enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Leonard was predeceased by two sons, James and Orley Fleming; granddaughter, Maria “Birdy” Fleming, and 10 siblings.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved by two children, Susan (Mark) Shatto of Pennsylvania and John (Cynthia) Fleming of Oswego; nine grandchildren, Autumn Crisfulli, Jeff, John and Cole Mintonye, Trevor, Casey, Mattison, Molly and James Fleming; 14 great-grandchildren; one special niece, Tina Nelson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery, New Haven, New York.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Foster Funeral Home
Commented