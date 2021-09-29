Leonard James Potts, 84, of Tunnel Hill, GA., formerly of Pennellville, NY, passed on at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1936, at home, to Caleb and Francis Mason Potts. He attended Phoenix Central Schools. Soon after his formal education, Leonard began his work career at General Electric on Farrell Road in Liverpool, NY, where he was employed as a mechanic/plow operator until he retired after 36 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Nancy A Stewart Golden on Nov. 5, 1967, and they settled in the Phoenix/Pennellville area with his new ready-made family (7 children), and eventually had two additional children of their own.
Leonard was a loving, devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; his life revolved around his family. He was, and is, loved much, and his physical presence will be greatly missed by all. He gave endlessly of his big heart, which certainly gave him a place in the hearts of his loved ones, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy A. Potts (Tootsie); daughters, Debora and Martha Golden of Tunnel Hill, G.A.; daughter, Katherine Golden Neville (Bernie Fontane), of Liverpool, N.Y.; son, Leonard Scott Potts (Paula), of Churchville, NY; son, Mark Golden (Sherrie), of Citra, F.L.; son, Phillip Golden (Julie), of Deltona, F.L.; son, Daniel Golden (Kelly), of Springfield, M.O.; son, Steven Bradley Golden (Rebecca), of Aldrich, M.O.; three sisters, Eleanor Sedner, Wilma Sedner, Joy Patterson (Roger); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lynn Potts in 1993; and his parents, Caleb and Francis Mason Potts Matthews; two brothers, Donald and Ralph Potts; and four sisters, Dorothy Ylitalo’ Barbara Neadle, and Nancy and Vivian Potts.
Matthew 7:8 “For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
