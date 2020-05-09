RICHLAND — Leonard E. Ollivett, 74, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Len was son of the late Chester and Mary Britteau Ollivett.
Len was born and raised in Poughkeepsie, NY and attended St. Bonaventure University. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, Len spent his life as a true conservationist. He moved from the southern tier to the Adirondacks, eventually settling in Northern NY where he worked as a wildlife biologist for the NYS DEC for 30 years until his retirement at age 52. During his life, Len was involved with the Dexter Planning Board and was a Samaritan Hospital Donor.
Len was a known outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was an avid bird watcher who kept annual lists of each bird species that he encountered. Although he only initially tolerated “the horse”, Len became a well-loved “horse-show dad” helping out anyone that needed a hand. He was a craftsman and enjoyed making beer and wine. Len was an avid accordion player in his younger years and even played in a band making music for all to hear.
Alongside Eileen Ollivett, Len raised three Daughters, Jennifer (Kerry) Armstrong, Angela (Glenn Becker) Smith, and Theresa (Brad Nelson) Ollivett. Grandchildren include Nicholas “Nick” and Hailey Armstrong. Siblings include Coralie (J. Edward) Foerschler, Nancy (Robert) Gehri, Joan (Frank) Tasber, and Paul (Susan) Ollivett; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
