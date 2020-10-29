OSWEGO — Leo F. Porter, 94, of Oswego passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Oswego to the late Leo V. and Florence Porter and was a lifelong resident.
Leo graduated from the Oswego High School, and immediately enlisted in the Army Air Force where he was trained as a B-17 ball turret gunner and proudly served his country during World War II.
Leo was employed by Flexo Wire-Copper Weld for more than 35 years.
Leo will be remembered for his love of his family and their time together. He will also be remembered for his dedication to the Lord and his gift of helps and service to others.
Leo was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Scriba.
Leo is survived by his childhood sweetheart, his wife of 74 years, Doris Elizabeth (Ringland); daughter Nancy Lee (Robert) Atten and son James R. (Julie); granddaughters Jennifer Atten, Erin (Rev. Isai) Bejarano; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin and David; and his nephew James Ringland, and great-niece Emma Ringland.
Friends are invited to a public memorial service that will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Bible Baptist Church, Simpson Drive, Scriba.
Face masks will be required in accordance with NYS mandates.
Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 18 Simpson Drive, Scriba, N.Y. 13126
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
