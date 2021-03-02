Leo F. Andrews, 93, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his daughter’s home, with Kathy Rutherford and Robin Merrill by his side.
He was born May 7, 1927 in Fulton, the youngest of 13, to Charles and Maude Andrews.
Leo served as a Marine during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife, Barbara, who preceded him in death in 2009.
He lived and worked in Fulton until retirement, then moved to Albany and spent winters in Las Vegas.
Leo was the loving father of Terri (Charles) Bixby; Kathy (Thaddeus) Rutherford; Scott (Andrea) Andrews and Robin (Scott) Merrill. He was the cherished "Poppy" of grandchildren Jena, Kristin, Hayley, Lea, James, Robert, Theresa, Lindsey, and great-grandchildren Quinn, Emerson, Harper and Nolan.
He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Guynn.
Services will be held at a later date. Donations, by check, may be sent “In Memory of Leo Andrews” to: OCO Nutrition Services-Meals on Wheels, 239 Oneida St., Fulton, NY 13069.
