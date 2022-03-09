Lena Sessa Quesnell, 89, of Oswego died Sunday morning, March 6, 2022, in University Hospital, Syracuse. Following with Mrs. Quesnell’s wishes funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
