FULTON — Lena Caltabiano, 89, a resident of Fulton died Aug. 1, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born in Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy to the late Emanuel “Pietro” and Carmela (Belluardo) Alcaras.
Mrs. Caltabiano immigrated to the United States at 16 with her mother and sister, joining her father who came prior to find work. After she married her late husband, Anthony V. Caltabiano, they would help house and feed any and all relatives who immigrated to the United States and needed time to find work, and housing so that they didn’t have to struggle.
Mrs. Caltabiano was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a fantastic cook, hard worker, and woman of faith. She had continued to work well past her retirement years on the family farm: Anthony B. Caltabiano Farms, Phoenix, New York. Mrs. Caltabiano was well known in most local communities for selling their homegrown vegetables at the local farmers’ markets.
In her early years she and her lady friends enjoyed playing pinochle and being active with church activities.
She is well remembered for how you never left her home unfed or hungry.
She is survived by her children, Angelo (Maddalena) Caltabiano of Clay, New York; Joanne (Joe) Malone of Phoenix; Anita (Bill) Waring of Franklinton, North Carolina; Anthony M. Caltabiano of Phoenix; John (Molly) Caltabiano of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Mark (Lisa) Caltabiano of Phoenix; her sister, Mary (Michael) Civello of Clay; a sister-in-law, Theresa Caltabiano of Fulton; 19 grandchildren, Robert, Patrick and Nicholas; Steven, Evan, Andrea, Danielle, Richard, Anthony D., Kristina, Sean, Sarah, Luke, Grace, Rose, Christopher, Elisabeth, Matthew and Hannah; 12 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Sophia, Dominic; Alexander, Aidan, Maddox, Emily, Grayson, Jacob, Liam, Brogan and Crew; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Caltabiano was also predeceased by her siblings, Grace Barrera, Vincenzo Alcaras and Anita Arezzo.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton. Please be aware that facial masks and hand sanitizing are required. Due to NYS mandated capacity requirements visitors will be invited in as people exit.
